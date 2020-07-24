DOST funding DLSU tech projects to reduce traffic congestion in PH

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said it is funding two new mobility innovations to improve and ensure smooth travel experience through a more agile transport management system in Metro Manila and other regions.

The DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) said it will support De La Salle University’s “TITAN: Vision-based Traffic Information & Analysis” and the “Optimal Locations and Allocation of Personnel (OLAP)” projects that can reduce traffic congestion in the Philippines by using shared network systems with ample data on roads and highways.

TITAN is the second phase of the “Vision-Based Vehicle Counter for Traffic Monitoring” or VEMON project, a Web-based platform that can process day-time traffic from roadside surveillance cameras, and generate useful traffic statistics such as vehicular count, vehicular speed, and Particular Matter 2.5 presence of the vicinity area.

In TITAN, vehicle counts are tweaked based on four scenarios: night-time or dim light scenarios, extreme lighting contrast, non-constant sampling rate; and up-stream and down-stream vehicular flows.

TITAN project leader Joel Ilao said the project can help ease up chokepoints in the Metro Manila through smart technologies that provide data for traffic authorities. “We hope that through TITAN, we can help our transport authorities craft better policies that will ease our way into living in the new normal,” Ilao said.

OLAP program leader Alexis Fillone, on the other hand, said the project will develop a public transport service route design for Metro Manila and a manual that can be applicable to any region of the country.

“Agile mobility is essential when our country is faced with emergency scenarios. Hence, proper allocation of checkpoints around Metro Manila is one measure to achieve seamless commute of people and goods,” Fillone said.