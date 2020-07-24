Manila to provide free e-learning access to public school students

The city government of Manila has announced that it will be providing public school students with free access to online learning platforms under Globe’s BatangMaynilaSurf Plans.

Photo shows students and teachers from Centex Manila in Tondo, Manila. (Credit: Chona Calimag Corral)

The Ayala-owned telco also gave 11,000 LTE pocket mobile WiFi devices to the city for its public school teachers, as they prepare for the blended learning programs to be set by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Schools will be implementing blended learning — a mix of face-to-face and online classes, so that students can pursue their education amidst Covid-19. Lessons can be delivered using various channels such as TV, radio, computer devices, and learning modules and packets both in print and digital form.

“We value education for Manileños, which is why the city government of Manila looks forward to gifting 110,000 tablet devices equipped with Globe SIM cards and 11,000 laptops paired with Globe pocket WiFis,” said Manila mayor ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso.

The pandemic has made it difficult for the education sector to make quality learning accessible. This is widely due to the lack of digital technologies and internet connections within Filipino households.

Globe Business’ BatangMaynilaSurf data plan is specifically engineered to help students focus on their school activities and gain a virtual space that keeps them safe from the health risks caused by Covid-19.

The custom-built plan allows students to access school-related websites and applications only. The plan is also already pre-activated upon distribution, with Globe refreshing the data allocation monthly through its Load Up platform.