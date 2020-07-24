Oppo PH to launch flagship smartphone Reno4 this August

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is bringing to the Philippines this August its new flagship smartphone model – the Reno4 series – after being commercially launched last June in China.

Although it is yet to be revealed if the Reno4 Pro and Pro 5G will be made available next month in the country, Oppo will still be marketing the Reno4 vanilla as part of its premium flagship offerings.

“With the latest camera technologies of the Oppo Reno4 including its trendy smartphone design, this smartphone will surely be loved by the young Filipino millennials,” said Oppo Philippines marketing director Raymond Xia.

Weighing 183 grams, the Reno4 is made of an aluminum frame sandwiched by a glass front and a glass back. The manufacturer said that both glass panels have Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The front display is a 6.43” Amoled panel with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 and a size ratio of 20:9.

With a punch hole display, the device is able to achieve around 84.7% screen-to-body ratio and the panel can also put out 409 pixels-per-inch density and advertised with 430 nits of brightness. The latter translates to a good legible amount of screen brightness especially for outside bright environments.

The smartphone will be running Oppo’s own Android UI skin — the ColorOS 7.2 — on top of Android 10.

The internals comprise of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC which is 7nm large and an Adreno 620 GPU. For its global version, the device will be offered in two variants – 8GB RAM+128GB ROM, 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

One striking feature of the Reno4 is its rear cameras, as the sensors are evidently larger compared to Oppo’s previous releases. The main sensor is a 48 MP f/1.7 camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), an 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It can shoot 4K@30fps videos at max settings aided with gyro-EIS while the dual 32 MP+2 MP front cameras are maxed at 1080p@30fps.

While it has a loudspeaker, the Reno4 does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, aptX HD, NFC functionality, USB Type-C, optical under-display fingerprint scanner and a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery at 65W charging capacity.

To be available in Black, Blue, and Purple colorways, there is still no official price for the Reno4 in the country yet. But considering its global price at around 370 euros, the Reno4 will be sold at around P21,000.