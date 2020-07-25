UP Diliman to hold 1st virtual graduation rites

The University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) will confer academic degrees on 3,789 candidates for graduation in the first virtual commencement exercises to be held on Sunday, July 26, at 7 in the morning.

Leading the Class of 2020 are 28 summa cum laude, an academic distinction for graduates who earned a weighted average grade (WAG) of 1.20 or better. Dr. Michael L. Tan, UPD immediate past chancellor, is this year’s commencement speaker.

Observing the health and safety protocols set by the Covid-19 Inter-Agency Task Force however, the university is limiting attendance to the ceremony strictly to key participants.

The 109th Pangkalahatang Pagtatapos carries the theme “Maglingkod, Magmalasakit, Manindigan.” It calls on the graduating class, particularly in these challenging times, to serve the country with empathy and conviction so that excellence, rights, and justice may prevail. It pays tribute to the frontliners and those who lost their lives to Covid-19 and is also a protest against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and Congress’ vote to not renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.

Forming the backdrop for this year’s ceremony is “Dalunduyan,” a triptych of arches depicting portals. Created by artist and UPD faculty Toym Imao, the work is a portmanteau of three vernacular terms namely “Daluyan” meaning a channel or portal; “Lunduyan” or center; and “Duyan” or cradle. The artist uses the cradle to symbolize the graduates as vessels of compassion or “malasakit.”

Dalunduyan will remain at the Quezon Hall until December, marking the duration of the university’s lockdown because of the pandemic.

Summa cum laude. Joshua Raphael N. Ambrosio, BS Economics (BS Econ), leads the top honors with a WAG of 1.049, followed by Martin Alexander F. Cruz, BS Business Administration and Accountancy (BSBAA), 1.086 and Jose Antonio C. Buencamino, Bachelor of Music (Composition), 1.098.

Others in the top 10 are: John Lawrence E. Mallanao, BSBAA, 1.100; Gabriela Angela Nicole T. Durian, BA European Languages (Italian), 1.103; Nina Patricia G. Morales, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Industrial Design), 1.107; Simon Alec J. Askin, BSBAA, 1.139; Aaron Jordan R. Sta. Maria, BA European Languages (Spanish), 1.141; Paolo Miguel T. Tablante, Bachelor of Music (Piano), 1.141; and James Allen E. Dy, BSBAA, 1.145.

The next 10 are: Ryan Kendrick U. Lim, BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (BSMBB), 1.145; Kate Chrisgracen Y. Au, BS Architecture, 1.147; Beatrice Hope G. Reyes, BS Biology, 1.156; Chloe B. Borromeo, BSMBB, 1.171; Kouji T. Tomas, BS Electrical Engineering, 1.172; Jo Adrian P. Del Mundo, BS Industrial Engineering, 1.173; William T. Lara, Bachelor of Sports Science, 1.178; Nicole Charis M. Pontanilla, BA Linguistics, 1.178; Michael T. Castro, BS Chemical Engineering, 1.180; and Seth Kelvin E. Escobedo, BS Electronics and Communications Engineering (BSECE), 1.183.

Rounding up the top honors are Janella Meara L. Chan, BS Econ, 1.185; Lorenz D.L. Nalica, BSBAA, 1.185; Enrique Lorenzo L. Martinez, BSPsychology, 1.188; Steffi Eunice S. Ramos, BA Broadcast Communication, 1.192; Kirsten Rae C. Hipolito, BSECE, 1.193; Stephaenie Natalie C. Gan, BS Business Economics (BSBE), 1.197; Corinne Mariel T. Wong, BSBE, 1.197; and Adrian L. Patricio, BS Computer Engineering, 1.199.

Ramos, the class representative, will speak on behalf of the graduating class.

Total graduates. As of Jul. 22, figures from the Office of the University Registrar show that 302 will receive the Latin distinction of magna cum laude (WAG of 1.4 or higher) while 683 will graduate with the honors cum laude (WAG of 1.75 or higher).

Of the total candidates for graduation, 2,892 will receive a baccalaureate degree and 897 will be conferred graduate degrees in the diploma, master’s, and doctoral levels.

The full commencement program may be viewed here.