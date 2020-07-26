Online study: Working or studying at home posed problems for Pinoys during quarantine

Contrary to popular assumption that working and studying from home might brought relief to Filipinos, an online survey during the pandemic showed otherwise.

In an online survey of 288 Filipinos conducted between April and May this year, while the country is on an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), many respondents expressed that the top two things wherein they experienced most difficulties with are: working or studying at home and their income being greatly affected by missing work days.

Another finding is that while the Internet was cited as the main source of information on Covid-19, newspapers, despite being cited as source of information by some respondents, was reported as being the most trusted source.

In the assessment about the government’s response and pronouncements related to the pandemic, among the national government, local government, and medical experts, the respondents believe that the medical experts are the most reliable source of information, compared with the first two.

In terms of coping with the pandemic, the overall mechanism employed by the respondents is primarily acceptance. This is followed by self-distraction.

The study, “Feelings, Cognitions, Behaviors of Filipinos During the Covid-19 19 Pandemic,” was conducted by Dr. Cecilla Gastardo-Conaco from the Department of Psychology at the University of the Philippines Diliman. The study investigated people’s feelings and responses to the Covid-19-19 pandemic across the timeline of the pandemic and through various government actions.

Conaco, however, warned that given the nature of the online survey, wherein most of the respondents are likely to be middle class, and have access to Internet, the study is prone to bias. It does not capture fairly the complete representation of the various sectors of society. But the results can still be useful in furthering future studies on the feelings, cognitions, and behavior of Filipinos during pandemic.

The study was the first in the series of five Covid-19-19 related project webinars organized by the National Research Council of the Philippines of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-NRCP).