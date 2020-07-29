PH to compete in first ever online Int’l Math Olympiad

The 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), originally slated this July in St. Petersburg, Russia, will push through via a first-ever online competition.

With this, the Mathematical Society of the Philippines (MSP) announced the roster of the national team. This year’s Philippine representatives will include:

Immanuel Josiah Balete from St. Stephen’s High School Sarji Elijah Bona from De La Salle University Integrated School Manila / Palawan Hope Christian School Raphael Dylan Dalida from Philippine Science High School Main Campus Vincent Dela Cruz from Valenzuela School of Mathematics and Science Andres Rico Gonzales III from De La Salle University Integrated School Manila Bryce Ainsley Sanchez from Grace Christian College

The online IMO will be held worldwide this coming September 19-28, 2020. Team leader Christian Paul Chan Shio from Ateneo de Manila University and deputy team leader Carlo Francisco Adajar from the University of the Philippines Diliman will mentor the national bets.

The national team members were determined at the end of the Mathematical Olympiad Summer Camp (MOSC), which was also done online in the past months. The MOSC is a rigorous training program that serves as selection phase among the national finalists and winners of the Philippine Mathematical Olympiad (PMO).

Earlier this January, Sanchez, Balete and Dalida emerged atop of the PMO as Champion, 1st Runner-up, and 2nd Runner-up, respectively. They were then joined by fellow math veterans Gonzales III, Dela Cruz, and Bona.

Just recently, all six emerged victorious in the first-ever Cyberspace Mathematical Competition (CMC), held online last July 13 and 14. Organized by the American Mathematics Competitions in partnership with Art of Problem Solving, the CMC also served as preparatory test for the team. Dalida, Dela Cruz, Gonzales III, and Sanchez nabbed bronze medals while Balete received an Honorable Mention.

Meanwhile, Sanchez, Balete, and Gonzales III each won bronze medals in last year’s IMO where the Philippines also ranked 31st out of 112 countries. The three now look to lead the team to an improved showing this year.

The country’s participation in the IMO is a project of MSP and DOST-SEI, with support from major sponsors Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) Foundation, Manulife Business Processing Services, Foundation for Upgrading the Standard of Education, Inc. (FUSE), Sharp Philippines Corporation, and C&E Publishing.