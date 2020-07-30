DTI unveils online trade fair for PWD entrepreneurs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is staging from July 30 to Aug. 12 its first online trade fair for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) owned by persons with disability (PWD).

The event, titled “Biz-Ability Online Trade Fair”, is being held in celebration of the 42nd National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR) Week while observing Proclamation No. 922. It aims to give PWD entrepreneurs the initial exposure and experience to sell their products online amid the pandemic.

Initially, six MSMEs are expected to participate in the online trade fair and more will be added as they complete the on boarding process. These MSMEs, assisted by the DTI regional offices, are either owned by a person with disability or employ persons with disability in their business.

Various products such as fashion accessories and wearable items will also be featured initially on a dedicated Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has also launched its online job fair under the Development Outreach for Labor, Livelihood, and Advancement of Resources, or the DOLLAR program.

One of the objectives of the DOLLAR program is to link Filipinos, especially displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), to PEZA-registered companies located in over 400 economic zones nationwide.

“With the support of our 4,584 registered companies, PEZA initiates this job expo, which informs Filipinos that there are thousands of jobs awaiting in our different types of ecozones,” PEZA director-general Charito Plaza said.

According to PEZA, a total of 69,081 job openings across the country will be available under the virtual job fair — 23,644 jobs vacancies are in Region 4-A, Pampanga and Metro Manila; 14,126 jobs in Visayas and Mindanao; and 2,500 jobs in Baguio and other locators in north Luzon.

PEZA said there will be 28,811 jobs that will be added in the online job fair, which came from newly approved investments between May 21 and July 10.

Currently, there are 15,175 job openings posted in the DOLLAR program online job fair website. Jobs for new graduates and work-from-home arrangements are also offered. — with Kris Crismundo (PNA)