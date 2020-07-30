Grab PH opens free Covid-19 testing site for drivers in Metro Manila

Ride-sharing app Grab, together with the National Taskforce on Covid-19 and the BCDA, has launched its RT-PCR testing site for its driver- and delivery-partners in Metro Manila.

Located at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, driver- and delivery-partners can avail of the free-of-charge RT-PCR testing starting July 30, 2020.

“Safety has always been at the core of everything we do at Grab. We believe that through our partnership with the National Taskforce on Covid, the BCDA, and our driver- and delivery-partners, we continue to ensure our communities’ safety as we navigate our paths to the new normal,” said Brian Cu, outgoing Grab Philippines president.

The two-month initiative is part of Grab’s Covid-19 program which includes the recently rolled-out GrabProtect project.