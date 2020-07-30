HR tech firm bares full-scale expansion into Asia Pacific

Globalization Partners, which offers solutions that enable companies to hire and retain team members in various countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, has announced the launch of its new Asia Pacific revenue team and the appointment of Charles Ferguson as general manager in the region.

The company has maintained back-office operations in Asia since 2014. This new stage of growth is leveraging the potential growth seen out of Asia, the company said.

This expansion comes on the back of the company’s $150-million funding round, and at a time of considerable demand for Globalization Partners’ solution. The new Asia Pacific operations will support companies based in Asia who are looking to expand both within and outside the region. It will also support the company’s growing Asia Pacific customer base.

“Globalization Partners provided us with exceptional insight into employment standards and regulations in Australia, enabling us to quickly and easily hire our director of services to facilitate our expansion into that region,” said Robert DeSteno, co-founder and chief executive officer of Archive360.

“As the emerging global standard for intelligent enterprise information management, their solution made it easy for us to continue to concentrate on our business while avoiding the need to invest heavily in time or infrastructure that would typically be associated with expanding our team in Asia Pacific.”

Nicole Sahin, chief executive officer and founder of Globalization Partners, its solution will enable any company to hire anyone, anywhere, in as little as 12 hours into every market around the globe.

“The Asia Pacific region represents a significant opportunity and Charles Ferguson’s exceptional entrepreneurial and executive experience in Human Capital Management solutions will be key in enabling us to meet our growth goals,” Sahin said.

Reporting to chief revenue officer Diane Albano, Ferguson will be responsible for the scaling and efficiency of the Asia Pacific revenue-generation team, managing the company’s partner strategy and ultimately replicating the phenomenal success of Globalization Partners in North America, by capturing the market need for Asian companies looking for a simple and easy way to go global.

“We anticipate that APAC will be one of our fastest-growing regions and Charles will be instrumental in executing our on-the-ground strategy,” said Albano. “His strong leadership and unparalleled expertise in leading business expansion initiatives in Asia is ideally suited as we grow our presence there.”

Ferguson was most recently group chief commercial officer for Tricor Group, a business expansion specialist in Asia where he was responsible for designing and executing the global sales, marketing, and product innovation strategy.

“Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic markets in the world and I am looking forward to working with the team to build out our presence and drive opportunities in the region,” said Ferguson.