Smart partners with Acer PH for DepEd-compliant gadget bundle

Smart Communications and Acer Philippines have linked up to offer a gadget bundle for students to help them participate in their online classes this school year.

Photo shows (from left): Ethan Koe C. Sanchez, channel head for national key accounts at Smart, Sue O. Lim, general manager at Acer Philippines, and Wilhelm N. Uy, senior channel sales manager at Acer Philippines

Under the partnership, parents can avail of the Smart School Bundle, which consists of an Acer Aspire 5 laptop, and a Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi.

The 14-inch Aspire 5 laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 -813OU 2.2 GHz Base Speed with Turbo Boost up to 3.4 GHz, am 8GB DDR4 memory, 128 SSD + 1TB HDD.

The bundle also already includes a Windows 10 Home OS, and other features that can help students cope with their school requirements.

Meanwhile, the Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi can help students connect to Smart’s LTE network across the country whenever they attend video conferences, or submit their homework online.

The gadgets are compliant with the Department of Education’s minimum specifications for devices for distance learning, as the country continues to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe that e-learning is an important building block under the new normal – where education will be driven largely by digital tools and products. We hope that through this partnership, we can help students make a smooth transition to distance learning, and help make sure that no learner is left behind,” said Precy P. Katigbak, FVP and head of national key accounts at Smart.

“It has always been our mission to enable Filipino students by providing them the tools that they need in their education. With this partnership, we hope to give them not only the means to do their school work, but also the connectivity through Smart’s network, so that students can continue to learn amid the pandemic,” said Manuel Wong, managing director at Acer Philippines.

Aside from students, the gadget bundle can also provide tools and LTE connectivity to teachers, employees, and other professionals who are also working from home.

The Smart School Bundle is available at all Acer concept stores and distributors nationwide.