ABS-CBN marks digital pivot as it brings programs online

Three months after going off the air and a month after being denied of a new franchise to broadcast, broadcast giant ABS-CBN has officially announced its digital pivot with the launch of “Kapamilya Online Live.”

The Lopez-owned firm said it is bringing more of its content to the digital space by streaming its new and old programs on its Facebook and YouTube accounts, which have over 50 million followers and subscribers combined.

Available in the Philippines via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, Kapamilya Online Live will livestream new episodes of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “”Love Thy Woman,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” and “Iba Yan.”

This, the company said, marks another milestone in ABS-CBN’s digital transformation that began in recent years as audiences continued to consume more and more content online. The company also operates the streaming service iWant, which boasts of the largest library of Filipino content and with over 11 million subscribers.

ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes said the launch of Kapamilya Online Live demonstrates the company’s resolve to remain in operations regardless of the situation.

“By livestreaming our shows on our Facebook and YouTube accounts for free without any subscription fees, we hope to be able to reach more Filipinos and stay true to our promise to continue to serve Filipinos in whatever way we can,” Vidanes said.

Viewers in the Philippines now have a new option to view the programs of ABS-CBN, which launched the Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV nationwide last June.

Meanwhile, with its own subscriber base, ABS-CBN News will continue to house news programs “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight” on its Facebook page with 20 million followers, and YouTube channel with 9.83 million subscribers.

With Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN said it is poised to make an impact on the media landscape again, similar to what it did in broadcasting. Founded over six decades ago, ABS-CBN pioneered television in the country and was also first to respond to the government’s mandate to shift to digital TV broadcast with the launch of the ABS-CBN TV Plus in 2015.

ABS-CBN recently disclosed that it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, including digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution, and production of content for various streaming services.