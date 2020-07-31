DOST opens S&T undergraduate scholarship for 2021

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST)’s Science Education Institute has announced the availability of scholarship slots for the 2021 S&T Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

Photo from DOST-SEI

The scholarship program is open to Grade 12 students in AY 2020-21 who intend to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses in college next school year.

Applicants must be natural-born Filipinos of good moral character and in good health. All Grade 12 students under the STEM strand are qualified to apply. Non-STEM strand may also apply provided they belong to the top 5% of the graduating senior high school class.

Application is online through this site until August 28, 2020. Successful applicants will take the nationwide qualifying examination on 25 October 2020 at designated testing centers.

Qualifiers of the 2021 S&T Undergraduate Scholarships Examination must pursue a Bachelor of Science degree program in any of the S&T priority fields of study at a state university or college (SUC) or any private higher education institution that is recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as Center of Excellence or Center of Development (COE/COD) or with at least FAAP Level III accreditation.

DOST-SEI Scholarship benefits include tuition fee subsidy and book allowance of P40,000 and P10,000 per academic year, respectively. Scholars will also enjoy a monthly stipend of P7,000 for 10 months each academic year.