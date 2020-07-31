NTC extends validity of existing permits, licenses until Dec. 2020

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has extended the validity of all existing telecom and broadcast permits, certificates and licenses until the last working day of December 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All existing permits, certificates and licenses, to operate radio communications equipment, networks and facilities, public (telecom), broadcast, government or private, in various radio services, expiring in the current year shall remain valid and may be renewed on or before the last working day of December 2020 without penalties or surcharges,” the NTC said in its Memorandum Order Number 14-07-2020 issued on July 29.

The NTC cited mobility issues, particularly in areas under enhanced or general community quarantine, as the reason for the extension.

“Due to expediency reasons and as there are still mobility limitation issues in many regions around the country, Public Telecommunications Entities may file/submit applications for renewal of permits and/or licenses at the NTC Central Office,” NTC said.

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, through its legal and regulatory team, said it worked with the NTC to ensure that Philippine operators have enough time to secure their renewals amid the pandemic.

“We appreciate this assistance provided by Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba and the NTC in dealing with these difficulties created by the pandemic,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart president and CEO.