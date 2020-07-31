Over 100 movies, special shows arrive at YouTube Kids

To help parents keep their kids engaged and entertained during the ongoing pandemic, YouTube Kids is expanding its library of kid-friendly content with over 100 high-quality full-length movies and specials.

Starting July 27 until August 31, families can give their kids a memorable ‘After School’ experience with YouTube Kids through a wide variety of new movies and specials.

This includes Tayo the Little Bus, Baby Shark and Pinkfong, Oggy & the Cockroaches and Paddington; a collection of the best animated short films including Oscar-winning short film Hair Love; and educational specials including Sesame Street’s Elmo’s World News, produced in collaboration with the Lego Foundation, and selections from BBC Studios’ hit series, Hey Duggee.

YouTube Kids will also be exclusively premiering Spookiz, a new movie produced by South Korean studio Keyring Studios and launched by WildBrain.

Moreover, special YouTube Originals content including Disney’s complete series Shook and two Simon’s Cat specials courtesy of Endemol Shine will be available for kids ages six and up.

Also among the new videos that will arrive on YouTube Originals for Kids & Family Channel and YouTube Kids are Sherwood for kids age eight and older, as well as Kings of Atlantis, Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force, and Lockdown for ages five and up.

In addition, YouTube Kids will be featuring evergreen monthly themes including a new Month of Reading, with focus on diversity and inclusion, and read-alongs with Oprah Winfrey, Oscar Award-winning actor Rami Malek, and James Bond actress Michelle Yeoh from StorylineOnline.

Parents can also relive the fun of summer experiences at home and take kids on a virtual journey of learning with Camp YouTube, which spotlights content on the Learn@Home site and YouTube Kids across beloved summer camp themes, such as arts, adventure, sports, STEM, and more.

Families can discover how to make a tide pool aquarium in their backyard with Brave Wilderness, make art with household items while learning art history with the ArtistYear, or learn coding with Goldieblox.

All the new movies and specials will be uploaded every Monday in the app’s “Shows” category as individual videos and can also be found on the playlists.

Parents can also keep their home entertainment experience with kids exciting by getting ready with movie night kits, making their own popcorn, setting ambient lighting, and preparing their sound settings. After watching, they can encourage the children to write their own movie reviews or create their own story by watching this tutorial video on YouTube Kids.

The YouTube Kids app is a safe online space where kids between the age of 13 years old can explore their imagination and feed on their curiosity. The app also empowers parents to control what YouTube content their child can see, including the option to only allow content from trusted partners like Sesame Street, ChuChu TV, Bounce Patrol and PBS Kids, or hand pick other videos and channels to create a curated playlist for their kids.