PH schools adopt cashless payment scheme via PayMaya

As schools embrace alternative learning methods this year, PayMaya said it has equipped over 40 schools nationwide with cashless payment solutions online and in-school, providing students a safe and convenient way to pay for enrollment fees and other educational expenses.

Major learning institutions such as the University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo De Davao University (ADDU), La Salle Green Hills, Don Bosco Technical Institute of Makati Inc. (DBTI-MAKATI), Nord Anglia International School Manila (NAIS Manila), Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MCM), University of Immaculate Conception (UIC) are enabling their online student portals with PayMaya’s online payment gateway, which allows them to process tuition and other payments using debit and credit cards and e-wallets such as PayMaya.

The institutions are also equipping their school’s cashiers with the One by PayMaya POS device to allow safer and more seamless payments by using the scan-to-pay via PayMaya QR feature or by tapping or dipping using their credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

These efforts are in response to the Department of Education’s directive to implement blended learning that utilizes both online and in-person modalities for education, where students are encouraged to utilize online classes, printed modules, and educational TV and radio broadcast as main learning channels this school year.

“As we prepare to open another school year, ensuring that health and safety measures are implemented across learning institutions is important to protect both parents and students. By implementing PayMaya’s suite of cashless payment solutions on their online and physical channels, our school partners are adapting to provide continuous quality education to students in a safe and convenient way even amid the current crisis,” PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan said.

PayMaya said its cashless payment solutions play a critical role in the schools’ shift to blended learning while at the same time helping keep school personnel safe by eliminating risks of cash handling in light of the current public health situation.

Aside from the digital payment innovations, PayMaya has previously rolled out cashless payment ecosystems starting with the PayMaya-powered student ID card in schools including University of the Philippines, La Salle Green Hills, LPU-Batangas, and STI, among many others. Students can link the PayMaya-powered student ID card to their PayMaya account and maximize for payment transactions even outside the campus at Bancnet-powered payment terminals and ATMs nationwide.