Review | Logitech G502 gaming mouse

Logitech has been the world leader in mice for a long time and continues to push the envelope in terms of faster optical sensors and gaming ergonomics. Today we’re going to be looking at their wired G502 Hero RGB Tunable gaming mouse.

Design and Package

For those familiar with Logitech gaming mice from the past such as the MX 518, it’s evident that the design is evolutionary, with the base-shape having remained the same. This is a good thing since the ergonomics work very well for right-handed use.

The side surfaces are rubberized and have some perforated designs, allowing for added grip. Typically, your thumb and ring finger will rest against these surfaces while using a palm-grip style.

There is a total of 11 customizable buttons and 1 fixed function button. This includes sensor speed adjustment and scroll type adjustment. The former being for mouse-speed changing on the fly, and the latter switching the scroll wheel from a ridged mode which is good for precision, to a free-spin, which is great for going through large documents such as PDF eBooks. The 11 buttons can be re-programmed in the Logitech software.

The aesthetics look great, with the button placement and lighting implemented tastefully, enabling both visual appeal and tactile comfort. The RGB lighting isn’t overdone and is rather stylishly limited to the G logo and the 3-step mouse speed indicator. Lighting can also be configured via the software.

The mouse cable is braided and 2.1 meters long. Package contents include 18 grams (5 x 3.6g) of adjustable weights, which can be added to the base of the mouse. This is useful for those who want to fine-tune the mouse weight.

Specs and Performance

The Logitech G502 Hero is packed to the gills in terms of features and tuning. Once you’re fully set up, it works wonderfully. Whether you use it for general use, and Web browsing, or gaming. This is my daily driver, and I absolutely love its weight, design, functionality, and tracking performance.

Spec Sheet:

Color: Black

Connectivity: Wired, USB 2.0

USB Report Rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

Weight: 121g

Sensor Type: Optical

Sensor Resolution: 100 – 16000 DPI

Maximum Acceleration: 40 G

Software

Logitech’s Gaming Software is another great part of what you’re paying for, in addition to the hardware. Some newer peripheral manufactures have similar tools that neither offers as much functionality, nor the level of sophistication.

In addition to being able to customize the 11 buttons, you can also create profiles for different purposes, which is saved on the mouse’s onboard memory. So, for example, you can set 2 buttons to the previous and next weapon respectively in a game profile, whereas using them for forward and back in a web-browsing profile.

The RGB lighting can be tweaked in considerable detail, as well as the Pointer Settings for customizing the preset DPI sensitivity levels and more.

If that wasn’t plenty, there is also a surface tuning stage, which is indicative of the level of engineering and precision Logitech has put into ensuring perfectly matching the device to your environment and specific use case.

On the chance that you don’t want to bother with any of that, the mouse is plug and play in Windows, and is certified to work with Windows 7 and up.

Value

The G502 Hero gaming mouse retails for P3,200 at DynaQuest PC. Considering that it’s not a bare-bones mouse and brings a lot of functionality to the table, it’s a fair asking price.

You also get Logitech’s Gaming Software which is very refined and affords incredible levels of customization and tweaking.

Brands like Razer also offer comparable premium gaming mice but are priced considerably higher, at around P4,350. Other brands like Asus and Cooler Master have also jumped onto the gaming peripheral bandwagon in recent years, but don’t offer the same hardware build quality of polished software. I’ve personally used 2 Cooler Master mice, and they barely lasted 12 months each, before the primary left-click button started failing.

Logitech offers a two-year warranty with its G502 gaming mouse in the Philippines.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a gamer looking for a good everyday mouse, or a PC enthusiast who also games, the Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse is perfect for you. With its solid build and superb software, it’s no doubt why Logitech continues to be the world leader when it comes to mice tech.

In my opinion of using it for over a year, be it comfort and ergonomics, or functionality and aesthetics, the G502 Hero checks all the boxes. Having tested and used several mice from Logitech and other brands over the years, the G502 Hero is easily the best of the lot.

Model: G502 Hero Gaming Mouse (Part # 910-005472)

G502 Hero Gaming Mouse (Part # 910-005472) Price: P3,200

P3,200 Verdict: Gaming mouse perfection in every aspect