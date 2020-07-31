SC issues rules on remote notarization via videocon during quarantine

The Supreme Court (SC) has released the “2020 Interim Rules on Remote Notarization of Paper Documents” through videoconferencing in cases where the notary public holds office in area under quarantine because of Covid-19.

The rules, which was approved by the SC on July 14, will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in at least two newspapers of national circulation. As indicated in its title, the use of remote notarization will only be temporary and limited during the quarantine period.

Also, remote notarization under the rules does not make use of electronic signatures. Instead, it requires the person asking for notarization to send via courier the paper documents and USB containing the video clip of he or she signing the document. Upon receipt, the notary public will then schedule a videoconferencing session where he or she will perform the notarial act.