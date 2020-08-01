Lenovo brings AMD Ryzen processors to ThinkPad series

PC manufacturer Lenovo refreshed its business-grade offerings by bringing AMD Ryzen processors to two ThinkPad devices: The ThinkPad T14 and X13, in an attempt to boost work-from-home setups and enhance remote work functionality by bringing enterprise-level business computing at home.

Lenovo picked AMD Ryzen processors for the two laptops which will both benefit from the ‘Zen’ microarchitecture, a system that leaves the computational heavy lifting to its chip’s multi cores and threads. Through this system, the processor complement usage that requires graphics rendering, software operating, office application, video conferencing, and real-time analytics.

The AMD Ryzen Pro series, on the other hand, adds a layer of enterprise-level security measures like GuardMi on top of the multi-core and thread system. Through GuardMi, users are given access to the system memory real-time encryption software called AMD Memory Guard, and AMD Secure Boot for malware protection.

“With work-from-home becoming the new normal work arrangement, we decided to integrate these powerful processors to further empower the remote workforce since they can significantly elevate the capabilities of our business laptops under different business environments,” said Lenovo Philippines president and general manager Michael Ngan.

The ThinkPad T14 will be equipped up to the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 32GB DDR4-3200 memory, and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The device has enough juice to last for up to 14 hours with its 50Wh battery.

Meanwhile, the lighter and thinner ThinkPad X13 features a slightly smaller 48Wh battery that puts up 12.8 hours of use, supported by Rapid Charge functionality which charges up to 80% battery capacity within an hour of charging. It packs up to AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

Both laptops arrive with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and will be running up to Windows 10 Pro OS, and their keyboards both have Unified Communications support that facilitates calls, instant messaging, and video collaboration. The Dolby Audio Speaker System and an FHD 1920×1080 resolution IPS Anti-glare display with a 16:9 aspect ratio will be handling the entertainment aspect of both products.

Prices for both devices vary depending on the configuration chosen such as processor, operating system, display, memory, and even smart card readers. Accessories that can be bought separately include a ThinkPad USB-C Dock, USB-C Travel Hub, and USB 3.0 Secure HDD 1TB, all available through authorized Lenovo retail partners and online stores.