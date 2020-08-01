PH Army launches Covid-19 monitoring info system

The Philippine Army (PA) on Friday, July 31, launched its Covid-19 Telemedicine Information System (PACTIS) project in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City in support of response efforts during the health crisis.

“We stress the importance of preserving the force so that we could focus on accomplishing our various missions. Through this system, we will be able to further protect our men and women working in the front lines, as well as their families, from the onslaught of this pandemic,” PA commanding general Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said during the launch.

The PACTIS will record and consolidate detailed information on identified Army personnel and their dependents who have tested positive for the Covid-19 to efficiently monitor and manage human resources amid the pandemic.

The project was initiated by the Office of the Army Chief Surgeon and Office of the Army Chief Nurse, through the Army Signal Regiment.

PACTIS also aims to eliminate the manual collection and encoding of data from different major units and to systematically record the data of probable, suspected, cleared, recovered, and death cases within the Army. — Priam Nepomuceno (PNA)