Smart unveils NBA.Smart portal to bring live NBA games to Pinoy fans

Mobile operator Smart Communications has launched NBA.Smart, a portal that allows subscribers to watch live NBA TV starting July 31 — right from the very first tip-off at the Orlando bubble where the world’s best basketball resumes action.

Still on its beta phase, NBA.Smart is part of Smart’s exclusive multi-year partnership with the NBA aimed at making NBA content more accessible to millions of Filipinos, who are known as some of the most avid fans of the sport.

NBA.Smart will be initially accessible on select mobile browsers, including Safari (iOS 13.3 and up) and their desktop counterparts. Smart will constantly update the portal to enhance the experience of customers across different mobile browsers.

On the portal, Smart Prepaid subscribers who are registered to any Giga Video promo and Smart Signature customers should key in their Smart number to generate a unique ticket code for their session. Smart subscribers only need to enter this unique ticket code so they can start watching the 24/7 NBA basketball content programming of NBA TV Philippines.

“We share the excitement of Filipino fans for the return of the NBA games after months without live basketball. This beta portal of NBA.Smart is our big step to whet the appetite of the fans and make it simpler for them to follow all the hardcourt action in this much anticipated NBA season,” said Smart president and CEO and PLDT chief revenue officer Alfredo S. Panlilio, who also happens to be the President of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“Basketball is like a religion in the Philippines, so this opportunity to bring live NBA TV content at the palm of our customers only reinforces our commitment to give our customers exactly what they want, and enable them to pursue their passions through mobile technology,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.

Smart Prepaid customers can catch the hardcourt action throughout the season on live NBA TV by registering to Giga Video 99, which comes with 1 GB Video Every Day for YouTube, NBA, iWant, iflix, Cignal Play + 2 GB for 7 days. To register, simply dial *123# and choose Giga, then select Video.

On the other hand, Smart Signature customers can get their head in the game by streaming live NBA TV and immersing in the latest updates about their favorite teams with their data plans.

Hard-core basketball fans can also purchase the NBA League Pass using their Smart Prepaid load or charged to their Smart Postpaid bill. NBA League Pass offers unlimited access to all live NBA games in high-definition with live stats and multiple viewing options and angles, including the NBA Mobile View. It also offers access to special features and video-on-demand content.