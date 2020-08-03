All Day taps PayMaya to bring cashless payment options online and in-store

Supermarket and convenience operator All Day has announced that it will provide contactless payment options online and in-store powered by PayMaya.

Through the partnership, All Day Supermarket will accept cashless payments including PayMaya QR, using the One by PayMaya terminals in their 76 convenience store branches nationwide.

Additionally, grocery shoppers who wish to buy their day-to-day essentials at home can use any debit or credit card as well as their PayMaya accounts to shop via the All Day Market website powered by PayMaya Checkout.

“Our current situation has changed the way Filipinos shop for groceries and we continue to adapt to their changing needs, particularly during this time. As we begin building towards recovery, we are grateful to partner with PayMaya in providing payment convenience and safety to our customers as well our cashiers because it allows faster transactions that also eliminate the problems of handling cash,” said Jacqueline Cano, All Day business unit head.

During the community quarantine, All Day continued to expand its services as it recently opened two new stores in Cavite, launched a personal shopper service for customers, and started the All Day Market e-commerce website to cater to customers who are unable to go out.

Aside from All Day grocery in-store and online, PayMaya will also be deploying One by PayMaya to 18 AllHome branches nationwide.