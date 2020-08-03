‘CLOY’ actress Son Ye Jin is new face of Smart Signature

After capturing the hearts of Filipinos with her hit K-dramas, South Korean superstar Son Ye Jin is making her mark as the new face of Smart Signature, the postpaid brand of mobile operator Smart Communications.

The announcement comes two months after PLDT’s wireless subsidiary launched its ‘Simple, Smart Ako’ campaign wherein Son Ye Jin’s “Crash Landing on You” co-star Hyun Bin was introduced as the endorser of the company.

“Son Ye Jin’s appeal is undeniable among Filipinos who have been swept by the Korean wave, and we are thrilled to fulfill their wish. This is one way of supporting the Hallyu passion of our customers, who put their trust in our network so they can binge-watch the latest K-dramas, stream K-Pop hits, and stay updated on their K-idols online,” said Jane J. Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.

“As an actress, I am always grateful for having a platform to entertain and touch the lives of others through my craft. I thank Smart for giving me a way to specifically reach out to my Filipino fans and inspire them to make a mark in whatever path that they have chosen. I wish to see you all soon,” said Son Ye Jin, who earned the title ‘Queen of Melodramas’ in South Korea for her string of hit series and movies.

In Smart’s latest TV ad, Son Ye Jin rides a motorcycle and navigates the city through the fast lane, alluding to the prioritized and elevated lifestyle that Smart Signature provides its customers. The ad also powerfully ends with Son Ye Jin affirming, “Simple. Smart Ako.”

With Smart Signature, subscribers are prioritized to get first dibs on new technology and mobile innovation as well as the latest digital content. The recent launch of Smart 5G as a commercial service is proof of this as the initial phase covers provision for all Smart Signature customers, who can now enjoy fast data speeds on Smart 5G-certified devices at select Smart 5G spots in Metro Manila.

Smart Signature caters to different lifestyles by offering SIM-only or Device Plans that come in S, M, L, and XL. Each plan features data inclusions starting at 5 GB for P999 per month to up to 60 GB for P2,999 per month.