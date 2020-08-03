Grab PH suspends GrabCar services in areas under MECQ

Following the government’s announcement placing the entire Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal under MECQ starting August 4, ride-sharing app Grab said it will be temporarily suspending its GrabCar services beginning Aug. 4 at midnight.

Grab said will continue to implement its GrabProtect program to promote safety and hygiene during this period. In partnership with the National Taskforce Against Covid and the BCDA, the company said it will continue to provide free tests for its driver and delivery partners.

Grab said it will look into the prospect of having its driver-partners provide mobility solutions to hospital partners as a dedicated shuttle fleet for their medical frontliners. Likewise, the company said it will continue to provide mobility solutions to corporate and merchant partners.

For driver-partners with existing loans, Grab said it is working with its institutional partners to extend payment holidays on their respective loans. Grab said it will also create donation streams for communities who are impacted by the suspension of public transportation.

For customers and their families who are staying at home, Grabfood will offer free delivery during this period to ensure they have access to daily meal options. GrabFood and GrabMart, it added, will remain operational from 6 AM – 12 MN depending on merchant-partner availability, while GrabExpress will remain operational 24/7.

Likewise, GrabPay will continue to provide cashless payments to help Filipinos fulfill their transactions while staying at home.