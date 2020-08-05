Globe shifts to electronic billing until Dec. 31

To prevent the risks of Covid-19 infection caused by person-to-person or surface transmission, local telco Globe Telecom has announced that its customers will receive their monthly billing statements via digital channels from now until December 31.

“We understand the need of our customers for updated billing information and we strive to serve them as best as we can. In view of the challenges that we are all facing, we deemed it necessary to shift to electronic billing for the health and safety of our customers. This will also ensure the on-time delivery of their monthly billing statements while messengerial services are hampered by the current situation,” said Rizza Maniego-Eala, Globe chief finance officer.

All Globe postpaid customers, including business and enterprise clients, will be automatically shifted to paperless billing and will be notified of their monthly bill via text and/or their registered email address. This is in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) guidelines on electronic billing, it added.

For customers to get their up-to-date billing statement, Globe said it is encouraging customers to download and install the GlobeOne app (for mobile and broadband) and Globe At Home app (for broadband only) from Google Play or App Store or through their computer browser .

Customers are requested to update their email address and other contact details using the same apps. “We really need to work together so that the impact of these changes will be minimal. We are making this appeal so we can reach all our customers and provide billing services in a timely manner,” said Eala.

Globe Business and Globe myBusiness clients may update their contact details through their Account Managers. Globe myBusiness customers may also use the GlobeOne app.