Online site taps Katrina Legarda to explain annulment in PH

Renowned lawyer Katrina Legarda has teamed up with legal site Access MCLE to design and create interactive online course on the annulment process in the Philippines. For the first time, Legarda teaches the intricacies of how marital ties are broken in the country, particularly through Article 36 of the Civil Code.

Legarda, an expert in family law, is a law professor at the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, University of Sto. Tomas, and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

She persuaded the Supreme Court to recognize the “Battered Woman Syndrome” as a defense in People vs. Marivic Genosa. Three months after this landmark case was decided, the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children, or VAWCI law, was passed.

Legarda is also the director of the National Network of the Child Protection Network Foundation (CPN), a multi-disciplinary network for the treatment of abused children which has grown from one child protection unit at the Philippine General Hospital to currently 106 child protection facilities in hospitals spread across the Philippines.