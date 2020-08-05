Sony unveils ZV-1 digital vlogging camera

Sony has officially released its latest digital camera offering in the Philippines, the Sony ZV-1, specifically intended for shooting vlogging content. It borrows a few of its internals from the RX100 series, like the lens of the RX100 VA and the imaging processor of the RX100 VII, but leaves room improvement when it comes to the compact camera’s battery performance.

The ZV-1 is equipped with a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar lens with a focal length range of between 9.4 to 25.7 and a 2.7x optical zoom, and a 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a 3:2 aspect ratio that is able to reach approximately 20.1 megapixels.

The camera features Fast Hybrid AF, a higher performing focal-plane phase detection autofocus sensor that uses around 315 focusing points to enable a quick transition of focus between subjects. A tap to and from the subject and the background can change the sharpness and focus while shooting.

The built-in processor is also able to determine and recognize colors, patterns, and subject depth to improve the performance of its focus tracking. Since most vlogging videos are in-the-moment shots, the ZV-1 also comes with an AE transition algorithm that adjusts exposure whenever lighting conditions change, while at the same time prioritizes the subject’s face in relation to shadows and light.

For time-lapse movies, the camera works in tandem with its very own Imaging EdgeTM Desktop PC software, and organically shoot at one to 60 second intervals with simultaneous full manual user control. It is maxed at 9,999 shots per file, and the user can add an external mobile battery that connects to the USB power input when taking shots that take hours per instance.

The camera also supports seamless interoperability thanks to the Imaging Edge Mobile platform, a free-to-use application for both Android and iOS devices that lets users control the ZV-1 remotely through their own phones, as well as directly transfer images without loss of image quality integrity.

At max settings, the ZV-1 can shoot 4K quality videos which is displayed to its vari-angle LCD screen, the latter being a rare sight for digital compact cameras. The touchscreen allows adjustment of focus, shutter speed, and other basic settings when flipped.

Other features include a built-in directional three-capsule mic for reducing ambient noise while the bundled wind screen aids when shooting outdoors. The ZV-1 also has a wide range of support for Bluetooth-enabled grips, while content creators can experiment with its Creative Style and Picture Effect settings.

The Sony ZV-1 digital compact camera retails at P42,999 and customers have the option to add P3,000 for a shooting grip and SD card.