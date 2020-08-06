NPC limits disclosure of personal info in publication of decisions

To set privacy measures to a maximum and better ensure the safety of data subjects, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said it will now pseudonymize names in cases it publishes on its website.
This is enforced through the NPC’s issuance in June of Advisory 2020 – 01 or the “Protocols for the Publication of Decisions, Resolutions and Orders on the NPC Website.”
The advisory specifically prohibits the disclosure of complete names of data subjects in a case and orders that pseudonymized initials replace the names instead. In cases where the mention of the address is material, only the province or city shall be cited.
To pseudonymize something is to anonymize or replace it with artificial identifiers.
“Publishing our cases to the public not only promotes transparency but also contributes in educating the public of data privacy. However, to better perform our mandate of protecting data subjects, we found the need to further sanitize published case decisions of personal information that distinctly identify a data subject,” NPC commissioner Raymund E. Liboro said.
“This will prevent any possible safety risks posed by the disclosure of personal information,” he added.
In addition to pseudonymizing published cases, the NPC will also limit the publication of cases, orders, and resolutions that have not been disposed with finality.
Specifically, these cases include:
Notwithstanding the enumeration of unpublishable cases, the guidelines still provide the NPC its own discretion to publish certain decisions, orders, and resolutions where public or educational interests prevail.