Samsung launches 7 new devices in ‘Unpacked’ event

During its first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, Korean tech giant Samsung announced seven new products that are expected to hit store shelves soon – the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Samsung Galaxy Watch3, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The Note20 and Note20 Ultra’s camera capabilities are largely derived from what is seen with the flagship S20 series, save for the additional S Pen features unique to the Note line. While its price tag is still way up there, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 adds some major upgrades from its predecessor in terms of the display panel and camera.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 brings back the mechanical and manual rotating bezel feature, while Samsung brings its first ANC-capable earphones with the Galaxy Buds Live.

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. These devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most,” said Tae Moon Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G features a 6.9” Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, One UI 2.1 on top of Android 10, an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, a 108MP+12MP+12MP triple rear camera setup with laser autofocus and optical image stabilization (OIS), 8K video quality recording at 24fps in max settings, a 10MP selfie camera that shoots 4K, Samsung Wireless DeX support, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a 4500mAh capacity battery.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with a 7.6” foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chip, a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple rear camera setup with OIS and 2x optical zoom, a 10MP front camera with 4K quality support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Samsung DeX functionality, and a 4500mAh capacity battery.

Starting Friday, Aug. 6, the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra devices will be available for pre-order through Samsung Experience Stores or through select Abenson and SM Appliance Stores, while the 5G variant can be availed from Globe and Smart.

The Note20 is available in three colorways — Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray — and will retail starting at P53,990. The Note20 Ultra, which comes in either Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, is priced at P67,990 while the Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for P72,990.