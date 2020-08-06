Unisys appoints veteran exec as new PH chief

Tech pioneer Unisys announced it has appointed long-time IT executive Catherine Palma as sales director for its Philippine business, the company’s most senior executive role in the country.

Unisys Philippines sales director Catherine Palma

In the newly created role, Palma is responsible for developing and growing Unisys in the Philippines, which has the company’s second largest workforce in the Asia Pacific region.

Its local clients span the public sector and financial services, with its Manila-based service desk providing IT support to organizations around the globe.

Palma brings 23 years of sales and management experience holding various positions in the ASEAN region and Philippines, and was most recently country leader for IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software.

“We are delighted that Catherine has joined our executive sales team in Asia Pacific. The Philippines is a key growth market for Unisys – not only for the services we deliver to local organizations, but also the specialized technical support our Philippine team provides to our international clients. This new role recognizes the importance of our Philippine business to our regional strategy,” said Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager at Unisys Asia Pacific.

Palma holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service and International Law from the Lyceum of the Philippines.