PayMaya equips UBE Express with cashless payment options

Digital payment firm PayMaya is enabling premium bus transit provider UBE Express with cashless payments acceptance for its fleet of buses around the country as the transportation industry moves into the “new normal”.

Commuters who will be riding on UBE Express’ Premium Point-To-Point, PITX-Sucat, and PITX-Lawton bus routes once they are available again can pay via various cashless payment options powered by PayMaya, reducing the risk of spreading the virus often associated with cash handling.

Even before hopping aboard any one of UBE Express’ fleet of close to 90 buses plying various routes in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, commuters can book and pay for their tickets to any of the company’s routes through its website powered by PayMaya Checkout and pay using their credit/debit cards or e-wallet accounts such as PayMaya.

At the terminal or once they board the bus, meanwhile, they can make contactless payments by scanning the UBE Express QR codes using their PayMaya app.

“As we begin to scale up our services in response to the growing demand of the commuting public for safe and convenient rides around the metro, we are glad to partner with PayMaya to offer them various contactless options to pay for their ride – whether online, in our buses, or at the terminal,” said Gabriel David, president of UBE Express.

With community quarantines and travel restrictions still imposed around the country, having safe and contactless modes of payments in mass transport vehicles becomes essential in order to mitigate the further spread of the virus.

“More and more transportation providers like UBE Express are relying on our suite of end-to-end cashless payment solutions to provide peace of mind for Filipinos who want a convenient and safe ride, especially given the current public health situation,” added Shailesh Baidwan, president of PayMaya.

UBE Express is one of the latest partners of PayMaya in the transportation industry as it enables the sector to adapt to new commuting measures meant to provide a safe and convenient experience to travelers, as mandated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Just recently, PayMaya also began offering commuters a way to easily top up their Beep cards for use in various transportation modes across the country using their PayMaya app. In June, it entered into an agreement ride-hailing app, hirna, and its partner taxi drivers to be able to accept cashless payments from its customers via PayMaya QR.