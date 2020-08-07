Sony launches three new wireless headphones in PH

Sony recently dropped three new audio products to update its over-ear 1000x lineup and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones – the 4th gen wireless noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 headphone, the in-ear WF-XB700, and the WF-SP800N.

The 1000XM4 closed and dynamic type headphone, which is worn circumaural style, features a 1.57” dome CCAW Voice coil and Neodymium magnet with an aluminum-coated liquid crystal polymer (LCP) diaphragm. It has a frequency range of 2.4GHz and a frequency response between 4Hz all the way to 40,000Hz.

The headphone comes with a built-in analog amplifier paired with the advertised QN1 HD noise-canceling processor to bring out a signal-to-noise ratio that is suited for achieving lower distortion and better sound quality. With the dual noise sensors equipped, two for each earcup, the 1000XM4 transfers ambient noise data with an algorithm that works in tandem with a Bluetooth audio system-on-chip (SoC).

This process enables the QN1 processor to apply real-time noise-canceling even in varying acoustic environments, while at the same time, utilizing the SoC to adjust the music and noise signals between the driver units in a speed at over 700 times a second. The device also features the Unique Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing which is handy during high altitude usage, and the Personal Noise Cancelation Optimizer that performs a sonic analysis based on the user’s head size and accessories that can affect its fit.

It has a detachable single-sided charging cord that measures approximately four feet, a gold-plated L-shaped stereo mini plug, and NFC support. It has a connectivity range at around 30 feet, backed by Bluetooth 5.0, and can be fully charged in less than three hours.

Meanwhile, the SP800N TWS earphones feature a 6mm dome type driver with a Neodymium magnet and an IP55 rating, technically making it a water-resistant earphone. It uses a 3D curved design and a soft-cushioned arc supporter for securing a good fit with any user, and includes four sets hybrid silicon rubber earbuds in a variety of sizes as a guarantee.

Since it lacks any physical button, the earphones have touch control functionality with control over the basic play, stop, or skip commands. The interface also enables the Quick Attention command where a simple placing of a finger over the earbud turns the volume down so the user can hear the ambient noise of the surroundings. These commands can be customized through the Sony Headphones Connect mobile app.

The SP800N also supports Bluetooth 5.0, has an effective range of up to 10M, and is fully charged around two and a half hours that can power it through a maximum of nine hours in music playback time with noise canceling on, and around 13 hours without it.

Finally, the XB700 offering is part of the Extra Bass line of Sony and features the Ergonomic Tri-hold structure for fitting purposes and has an IPX4 rating that can withstand minimal wet environments. It is equipped with a 12mm driver and the button can also connect the user to the smartphone’s built-in assistant.

While the retail price for the WH-1000XM4 headphone is yet to be revealed this month, the WF-XB700 has an official price tag of P6,799 while the WF-SP800N is priced at P10,990, available at Sony centers and authorized dealers nationwide.