Google PH adds more Covid-19 testing centers on Maps

As the Department of Health (DOH) grows the list of certified Covid-19 laboratories in the country, Google has added new testing centers on Maps so Filipinos can find more sites near them as they search on the platform.

“As we continue to navigate the uncertainties of the pandemic, we strive to find more ways on how our technology can play a role in the fight against Covid-19. Every day, Filipinos use Google Maps to find out more about the locations that matter to them and we hope that we can help by constantly updating our platforms with real-time locally relevant and credible information,” said Google Philippines country director Bernadette Nacario.

To access the list of DOH-certified testing laboratories or hospitals within an area, simply type in “covid testing” on Google Search or Maps.

Considering that certain hospitals may not be able to accommodate patients, it is recommended to refer to the Screening Tool posted on the DOH Covid-19 website and to call the Covid-19 hotline (02-894-Covid / 02-89426843) before going to the facility. People may also check the DOH Covid-19 website for the latest information.