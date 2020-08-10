ABS-CBN says public ‘excited’ over digital shift with ‘Kapamilya Online Live’

After its franchise application was denied by Congress, broadcast firm ABS-CBN said its digital shift has started on an auspicious note with netizens and advertisers expressing their excitement for Kapamilya Online Live, which provides all-day livestreaming of shows on YouTube and Facebook.

“Despite the heartbreak, we promise to continue delivering our content on other platforms and to as many people as possible. From broadcast to livestreaming, this is a new journey and a first for ABS-CBN to make a digital pivot with Kapamilya Online Live, the newest home of our well-loved Kapamilya shows that Filipinos miss. Our bond with our Kapamilya will never be broken,” said ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes.

Advertisers had a chance to chat with various Kapamilya stars at the virtual trade event and experienced Kapamilya Online Live firsthand as they were seen live on “It’s Showtime.”

ABS-CBN also officially announced the Kapamilya shows to be livestreamed daily and their future offerings such as “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Sam Milby, Iza Calzado, and Maricel Soriano, which will be the first original teleserye to be fully launched on Kapamilya Online Live beginning August 17.

Meanwhile, viewers can continue to watch new episodes of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Love Thy Woman,” “It’s Showtime,” “Magandang Buhay,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and new shows “Iba ‘Yan” with Angel Locsin and “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” with Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo.”

Various Kapamilya stars were also present at the viewing party including Judy Ann, Richard Gutierrez, Kim Chiu, Xian Lim, Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson, Carlo Aquino, Yassi Pressman, Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, Arci Munoz, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Vice Ganda, with performances from the “It’s Showtime” family and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Its launch on August 1 triggered positive comments on social media, as netizens praised ABS-CBN’s move to digital and efforts to continue delivering content to Filipinos.

“This is a good move which may soon kill the frequency-based TVs. ABS-CBN has enough following and can influence the shift to digital. Maybe TVs will soon be phased out because of ABS-CBN. Everyone is on mobile phones, especially millennials,” said Facebook user Marlon Tambis.

“Welcome to the digital world Kapamilya. After being deprived of getting a franchise, a new door opened so it can still provide joy, news, and service to Filipinos. Good job, Kapamilya,” said another Facebook user Baby Aloy Aden.

Aside from upcoming and currently airing shows, fans will also get the chance to relive some of the most iconic Kapamilya teleseryes on Kapamilya Online Live, including “Forevermore,” “Halik,” “Magpahanggang Wakas,” “Pangako Sa’Yo,” “Be Careful With My Heart,” “The General’s Daughter,” “Los Bastardos,” “100 Days To Heaven,” “Wansapanataym Presents,” and “Los Bastardos.”

Apart from the daily livestreaming, Kapamilya Online Live will allow viewers to catch the latest episodes of their favorite shows as it will be available on-demand in the next 24 hours. It is also offered for free and without subscription fee exclusively in the Philippines.

On YouTube, it will stream continuously throughout the day from as early as 7:40 AM until 10 PM. On Facebook, meanwhile, viewers can catch their favorite shows on regular timeslots with scheduled breaks between timeblocks.