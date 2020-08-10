Kodak Alaris taps VST ECS to distribute document scanning solutions in PH

Kodak Alaris has announced a distribution agreement with VST ECS Philippines, the leading distributor of ICT products, solutions, and services for retail, commercial, and enterprise markets in the Philippines.

“We are delighted to include VST ECS on our list of Value Added Distributors and excited to offer them our full range of award-winning document scanners and imaging software,” said Leonel Da Costa, managing director for Asia Pacific region at Kodak Alaris.

“This agreement is an exciting step forward for VST ECS, as we continue to update our portfolio to address evolving market needs,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Philippines.

“Our mission is to enable every partner, and deliver the technology to help organizations transform their business. Kodak Alaris’ information capture solutions will be key in supporting and enabling customers in the country as they seek to automate business processes and reap the full benefits of digital transformation.”

Kodak Alaris and VST ECS will now cooperate further, building on the latter’s extensive channel network handling diverse segments such as financial services, healthcare, education, government and manufacturing sectors, to support Kodak Alaris’ strategy to grow and develop its business in the Philippines.

The addition of the Kodak Alaris portfolio which includes the Alaris INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution, combined with sales, marketing and technical enablement programs, will augment and strengthen VST ECS’ offering to partners, providing an additional revenue stream for future growth.

“As the largest ICT distributor in the Philippines, VST ECS has a stellar reputation and counts a wide variety of channel partners among its client base, making them an ideal partner to drive growth as we expand our range throughout 2020 and beyond,” Da Costa concluded.