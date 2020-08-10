Oppo introduces first wearable offering in PH

Oppo’s first foray into the smartwatch game is headlined by the new Oppo Watch, available in 46mm and 41mm variants. Unfortunately, only the 41mm version is available right now in the country. The Oppo Watch features Google’s own Wear OS and Google Assistant, an AMOLED display, an AI-based watch face generation algorithm, and a dual-chip endurance system that boosts battery life by up to 21 days when in power-saving mode.

Both the 46mm and the 41mm have an aluminum alloy watch frame and a fluororubber strap. The 41mm weighs a little over 30 grams excluding the straps, has a bottom case made of PC material, and sports a home button and multifunction button. The OS chosen by Oppo, meanwhile, supports Android 6.0 version and above, save for the Go edition. It can also be run in tandem with iOS 12.0 and later versions as well.

Its 1.6” Rigid AMOLED display has a 320x360p resolution and a pixels-per-inch density of 301. It uses an AI imaging algorithm to generate a unique watch face based on the picture of the outfit the user takes. The 41mm can also be connected to the HeyTap Health mobile application for the manual customization of watch faces, as well as to sync exercise data.

“Now that modern Filipinos are living digitally, we feel that it’s the perfect time to introduce our first ever smartwatch, Oppo Watch 41mm. This is the testimony of Oppo’s dedication of ensuring that we’re able to provide the best and most innovative products that will aid in the day to day lives of the modern Filipinos. Just like our smartphones, we hope that Filipinos will also consider Oppo Watch to become their new favorite everyday companion,” said Raymond Xia, marketing director of Oppo Philippines.

Powering the 41mm is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo3 Wireless chipset built for the Wear OS by Google, a 1GB+8GB capacity, and a variety of sensors that include – a tri-axial acceleration sensor, a gyroscope sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric sensor, an optical heartbeat sensor, a capacitance sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Users can also choose among six workout modes and can make use of the watch’s built-in fitness functions that include the staple heart rate monitoring to guided breathing exercises. It has a water resistance rating of 3 atm or 30 m which means it can withstand everyday casual use and is splash and rain resistant.

Officially, the Oppo Watch 41mm comes in three color variants – Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist. In the Philippines however, only the Black variant will be arriving at Oppo concept and online stores with a retail price of P12,990.