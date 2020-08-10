PH ranks 10th with most tweets on gaming in 1H of 2020

With people confined in their homes, gaming has become one of the sources of entertainment of Filipinos with the Philippines ranking 10th as the country that has Tweeted the most about gaming so far this year.

Here are five insights to know about Filipino gamers on Twitter:

1. Video games for leisure

In a period where outdoor activities are halted, gaming serves as an outlet for people to utilize the additional influx of time at home. In fact, six out of ten of Filipino Twitter users said that they played video games to pass the time. More importantly, they also saw gaming as a way to find normalcy or a temporary escape from reality as the pandemic drastically changed the way people live. Among top gaming titles, Filipinos talked the most about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, PUBG, DotA 2, Adopt Me, and Final Fantasy during the first half of 2020. They played these games to unwind or feel excitement and thrill out of their rather mundane routine.

2. Socialize through gaming

Gaming can also be an interactive way to socialize and bring people together. Filipinos on Twitter used games to create a virtual hangout spot, events venue, or to just simply collaborate with friends through quests and in-game adventures. They look for games that allow them to interact with other players such as online, social network, or multiplayer games. In April 2020, 38% of Filipino Twitter users shared that they played social games to keep in touch with their friends and family. For example, this player staged a wedding event in Animal Crossing.

3. Filipinos try a variety of genres

The gaming world is huge, and the catalog of which device and genre to choose from is virtually endless. With lots of time to spare in their hands, Filipinos show their enthusiasm in exploring a variety of genres and to find which suits their gaming style and preferences.

Apart from social or multiplayer games; Adventure and action (33%) are the second top genres that Filipinos like to dive into. Interestingly, male Filipino gamers are heavily invested on playing e-sports. 41% of them claimed that playing video games is their long-time hobby, while 30% of Filipino GenZ also shared the same sentiment. Local e-sports teams were also creating buzz among people. Some teams even channeled their passion for gaming to help people through tournaments for a cause.

4. GenZ and Millennials like social games

With schools and offices temporarily closed, it seems that Filipino GenZ and Millennials truly miss social interactions with their friends and peers. In Southeast Asia, games with a social aspect are in high demand among people under 18 and up to 34 years old. Locally, 47% of Filipino GenZ gamers played social or multiplayer games in April 2020. This is followed by adventure or action games (37%), and role-playing games (29%). The Millennials, on the other hand, share the same preference in genre but with the addition or casual games such as puzzles or any game that does not require much time or strategies.

5. Adults prefer puzzles and adventure games

When you hear the word video games, younger demographics always come into mind. But with the deep-rooted history of games such as from pinball to Atari consoles, adults are also surefire gaming aficionados.

Gaming also provides amusement for adults during the lockdown. In fact, Filipino Twitter users from ages 55 and above shared that they play video games to pass the time (25%) and have fun things to do (19%), though they are not much keen on trying new and advanced games and mostly stick to casual games (20%) and try a bit of adventure and action (11%).