DLSU eng’g student making waves in TikTok for life hacks

Saying content creators have the ability to change and affect the lives of others, TikTok tech builder Angelo Casimiro has chosen to promote do-it-yourself (DIY) life hacks on the short video platform instead of the usual dance moves.

Currently an electronics and communication engineering at the De La Salle University, Casimiro joined TikTok just recently and hopes to build a bigger interest in science and technology, particularly among the youth.

One of his recent projects gained the attention of local media – a motion-activated hands-free alcohol dispenser made from upcycled materials. Given the present health concerns, innovations like these are perfect to help encourage better hygiene practices. Plus, because it is made from repurposed materials, the project is low-cost, and great for the environment, too.

Here are three more tech and life hacks from Casimiro on TikTok.

Make your movie marathons a little extra special with this DIY Shoebox Smartphone Projector

DIY stove project using empty soda cans

DIY phone triggers that can elevate your mobile gaming experience