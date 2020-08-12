ABS-CBN’s record label launches online kids channel TuTuBee

Broadcast giant ABS-CBN is expanding its venture further in the digital space with Star Music’s introduction of its YouTube channel for children’s learning called TuTuBee.

Star Music, the record label of ABS-CBN, said it is seeking to provide educational yet fun content in the new channel intended for young viewers and help fill in their learning needs now they remain in the safety of their homes due to the risks of the global pandemic.

TuTuBee is one of ABS-CBN’s latest ventures to strengthen its digital presence and reach more audiences, following the introduction of the Kapamilya Online Live early this month, which livestreams ABS-CBN programs on YouTube and Facebook throughout the day.

Together with TuTuBee mascots, Aspin and Mimi, the virtual channel seeks to engage Pinoy kids with videos that will nurture their mental, physical, and emotional growth using music as the main tool.

Children can sing, dance, and learn nursery rhymes and other sounds in English or Filipino that will foster recall and understanding of important lessons and impart values important for their development. It will also feature life skills and teaching tools for parents to aid them in integrating play-based learning activities for their kids.