SEC launches webinar series on doing business, investor protection

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a webinar series aimed at boosting the ease of doing business, develop an inclusive capital market, and attract investors in the Philippines.

The agency launched the webinar series, “SECuring the Philippine Capital Market and Business Sector,” on Wednesday, August 12, with a livestream on its Facebook page.

SEC commissioners Javey Paul Francisco, and Kelvin Lester K. Lee discussed the mandate and functions of the SEC and the salient provisions of Republic Act No. 11232, or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines during the first part of webinar series.

The SEC is the national government regulatory agency supervising the country’s corporate sector, securities and investment instruments market, capital market participants and investing public. It implements the Revised Corporation Code, which governs the creation and operation of corporations in the country.

The Revised Corporation Code, which took effect only last February 23, 2019 and replaced the almost four-decade-old Batas Pambansa Blg. 68, introduced fresh and progressive provisions aimed at improving the ease of doing business, promoting good corporate governance, and affording more protection to investors, among others.