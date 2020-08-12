US Embassy, QBO launch bootcamp to help PH startups go mainstream

A bootcamp aimed at helping propel early stage startups to commercial status has been launched by a local startup accelerator in partnership with the US Embassy.

Dubbed “Bootqamp: From Idea to Fruition,” the program aims to help 20 startups through an online short-course program geared toward converting their business concepts into viable business ventures.

QBO Innovation Hub, a private-public initiative for startups, is spearheading the program. The free five-week program with workshops and feedback sessions also culminates with a P60,000 cash reward given to the best teams.

“Supporting new approaches and innovation is especially important as we seek to meet the challenges posed by this pandemic. BootQamp in particular targets idea stage innovators who are looking to bring their concepts out into the market for the first time,” said QBO director Katrina Chan.

Applications are now ongoing and will close on August 23.

“The US Embassy believes one of the best ways to strengthen commercial ties between our countries and build an inclusive and resilient Philippine economy is by supporting human capital development throughout the country, and empowering the Philippines’ brightest young minds to solve the problems of today and tomorrow. QBO has been a wonderful partner in these efforts, and we look forward to supporting a new set of talented entrepreneurs in this next run of BootQamp,” said Matt Keener, cultural affairs officer of the US Embassy.

Interested startups can find more details at bit.ly/QBOBootQamp3.