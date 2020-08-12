Vivo dislodges Samsung as top smartphone vendor in PH for Q2: report

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo toppled Korean tech giant Samsung as the top smartphone brand in the Philippines from April to June of this year, according to analyst firm Canalys.

Vivo finally made the breakthrough after trailing Samsung in the 2019 close of year report of Canalys.

The research firm releases quarterly data and forecasts for all mobile phone categories around the world, and in its latest Philippine report it identified Vivo as the number 1 smartphone in the country with a record 21% market share in the second quarter.

Since establishing its presence in the Philippines, Vivo has consistently posting year-on-year growth. In 2019, the brand managed to record a 159% growth rate.

At the third spot is smartphone upstart Realme, which grew by a whopping 254% in the period covered by the report. At the fourth place is Oppo, which declined by 43%, followed by Huawei which also contracted by 32%.