ABS-CBN announces forays into live digital events

Broadcast giant ABS-CBN said it is turning to digital events as it holds the first digital fan conference this weekend to mark the finale of the online series “Hello Stranger” via KTX.PH.

The online ticket portal, also known as KTX, provides Filipinos with access to online entertainment experiences as big live events are prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming fan conference for “Hello, Stranger” will gather its ardent followers and give them the chance to interact with the cast through a Q & A session, games, and performances. They will also be offered the privilege to watch the finale in advance.

Produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions’ Black Sheep unit, “Hello Stranger,” the eight-episode online Boys’ Love series that centers on the story of two college boys whose unlikely friendship develops into romance. Since premiering on June 24, the series has gathered nine million views.

Tickets for the fan event and other future online events will be sold via the company’s online ticketing portal, KTX. Prior to the fancon, KTX streamed the digital live concerts of K-Brosas, Jed Madela, YouTube vlogging couple JaMill, and other special exclusive events.

ABS-CBN was the first among TV networks in the Philippines to launch its own online ticketing system. Launched in May 2017, KTX was ABS-CBN’s online ticketing portal that gave Filipinos access to ABS-CBN shows and events.

It had provided ABS-CBN viewers a chance to watch entertainment shows such as “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP,” “Pilipinas Got Talent,” “Gandang Gabi Vice,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Banana Sundae” and “Tonight with Boy Abunda” in the studio.

ABS-CBN is pivoting to meet the Filipino audiences’ growing demand for content online with the recent launch of Kapamilya Online Live that livestreams shows via its Facebook and YouTube accounts in the Philippines. The company’s most recent addition to its digital properties is Star Music’s TuTubee, an educational and music channel for children on YouTube.