eBay rolls out e-commerce export program for PH-based SMEs

Internet firm eBay has announced it is launching “Global 24/7”, an e-commerce accelerator program specifically designed to help local SMEs leverage eBay’s platform for global export as the economy gradually enters a recovery phase.
The e-commerce accelerator program provides start-up incentives, necessary tools, trainings, and assistance for business owners to tap into eBay’s global marketplace of over 174 million active buyers.
Aside from the Philippines, the program is extended to markets across the Southeast Asia region which includes Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
“Global e-commerce has experienced exponential growth due to a shift in consumer behavior, following the Covid-19 pandemic. Philippines SME exporters on our platform have seen a corresponding increase, especially in health and beauty; jewelry, gems, and watches; computers; business and industrial; and auto-parts categories, where volumes have more than doubled from the same period last year,” said Tam Yong Sheng, head of business development eBay Southeast Asia.
“This shows that e-commerce is a key driver for SMEs to recover from the economic downturn. Our aspiration with the Global 24/7 program is to empower businesses by helping them move online more quickly and giving them the opportunity to participate in an international marketplace with approximately 1.5 billion live listings at any given time across 190 markets.”
Philippines SMEs on eBay
The United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Canada are the top five export destination markets for Philippine SMEs on eBay with health and beauty being the leading category of sales globally, followed closely by jewelry, gems, and watches; computers; business and industrial; and auto-parts.
Simultaneously, retail exports by Philippine sellers on eBay continue to grow rapidly in a variety of product categories, indicating the opportunity for SMEs in the global marketplace.
In the first quarter of 2020, compared with the same period last year, these categories have grown in terms of items sold for Philippine sellers:
The eBay program will run until December 31, 2020, and offers the following benefits to new sellers:
Meanwhile, recorded webinars and self-help tutorials will be available at the eBay e-Commerce Accelerator webpage. All in all, the benefits under the Global 24/7 initiative have been carefully tailored with the main purpose of upskilling small business owners to digitalize and globalize their businesses in a sustainable manner and significantly reduce the cost for them to setup their digital storefront on eBay.
Who are eligible?
SMEs who have an existing business but do not have an eBay store are eligible to apply for this program. This includes large and small businesses across the value chain – from manufacturers to dealers to retailers.
To get started, they will need to apply on eBaySEAforbusiness.com and follow the instructions that follow in the subsequent email. The application period for this program will be accepted up to 30 September 2020.