Ex-PLDT top exec takes over reins of 3rd telco Dito

Eric Alberto, a high-ranking executive who helped steer PLDT’s turnaround strategy after being stuck in the weeds, has now formally taken over the reins of Dito CME Holdings, the holding company of new industry challenger Dito Telecommunity.

Dito CME Holdings president Eric Alberto (Photo credit: PLDT.com)

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Dito CME Holdings said local tycoon Dennis Uy has stepped down as president of the company to give way to Alberto’s appointment. Uy, a Davao-based businessman with close ties to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, will maintain oversight of his company as board chairman.

“Considering that Mr. Uy continues to hold the position of Chairman, the change shall foster an appropriate balance of power, increased accountability, and better capacity for independent decision-making,” the company said in its disclosure.

Alberto was formerly the second-in-command at PLDT was highly expected to assume the role as CEO after his sudden departure in 2019 from his post as chief revenue officer or CRO.

The CRO role was created in 2016 for Alberto during a corporate reorganization in PLDT meant to arrest its protracted slump then brought about by its bleeding wireless segment that was aggressively eaten up by Ayala-led Globe Telecom. Prior to his role as CRO, Alberto was the head of PLDT’s enterprise unit.

Alberto left PLDT and was replaced by Alfredo S. Panlilio as CRO in June 30, 2019. Alberto’s assumption to Dito came in effect after the expiration of his non-compete clause with PLDT.

Though Alberto brings a considerable industry experience, he would have his work cut out for him with Dito. The much-touted third player, which has China Telecom as a foreign partner, has set a high bar of commitments with the government.

The company’s committed roll-out was originally slated for this year with minimum service level commitments of 27 megabits per second, 37% population coverage, and at least P150 billion in capital spending. Now, the company has deferred its commercial launch to March next year.