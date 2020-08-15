Parañaque signs up PayMaya for digital payment solutions

The local government of Parañaque has tapped PayMaya to provide digital payment solutions to clients transacting with the city as part of its e-governance initiatives under the new normal.

Photo shows (1st row, left to right) Parañaque City mayor Edwin Olivarez, Parañaque City representative Eric Olivarez, (2nd row, left to right) PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando B. Vea, PayMaya business head for government sector Marvin Santos during the virtual signing of agreement

Officials from the city government and PayMaya signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Friday, Aug. 14, covering a wide range of local government transactions and services.

“We are proud to be pioneering e-government services in Parañaque City as part of our strategic initiatives in this community quarantine. We want to sustain the momentum in using modern technologies in our processes and services as we adapt to the new digital normal,” Parañaque mayor Edwin L. Olivarez said during the virtual signing ceremony.

One of the features of the agreement is enabling clients to use a digitally-enabled payment platform to avail of local government services. This includes digital payment of traffic violation fees, real property and business taxes, health, and other miscellaneous accounts.

Using a Web browser or mobile-based application, transacting party can now pay for their personal or business transactions in a convenient way without physically going to City Hall.

Olivarez added that the city government is continuously improving various online government programs to provide responsive services while ensuring continuity of local economic activities by partnering with established financial service providers (FSP).

“As we embrace our digital transformation, we want to enable both businesses and consumers to use digital financial and services platforms as part of their daily routine. This is an opportune time as we undertake inclusive and sustainable digital local government as part of our strategy to defeat COVID-19,” said Melanie Soriano-Malaya, head of the city’s economic preservation and recovery cluster Covid- 19 Response Team.

PayMaya has been intensifying its efforts in enabling LGU partners to further boost and accelerate digital transformation through its newly launched LGUs Embracing and Accelerating Digitalization (LEAD) Program, which aims to fully equip LGUs with end-to-end cashless payment solutions for better public service.