Smart powers up all-female e-sports league

In line with its “Connected Filipina” advocacy, Smart Communications has announced a partnership with Philippine-based gaming video studio Eplayment Entertainment in launching “Liga Adarna: Laban Para Sa Korona.” The premise of this campaign is to put a spotlight on women in technology through an all-female e-sports league, as well as support COVID-19 initiatives through the league’s charities.

Liga Adarna, which will be starting today and all the way to September 17, has an extended registration period up until August 18. It will be featuring three gaming titles that are available for PC and mobile phones – Valorant, Dota 2, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). The total prize pot is P140,000, P20,000 for both Valorant and Dota 2, and P100,000 for MLBB.

“Smart Communications and Tanduay will be joining us as we take the fight into the battlefield with the new Liga Adarna: Laban Para sa Korona. With over 50 teams, three major titles, and our partnered charity groups, we will give back to the community as we fight COVID through gaming,” said Liga Adarna founding commissioner Let Perez.

Interested gamers simply need to register through Mogul, an e-sports tournament and matchmaking platform and the league’s official platform partner, and submit a team logo and profile. Mogul accounts can be made either on Facebook or Razer ID. Razer will also be the official peripherals partner for the event.

“As we try and cope to this new world, we found out that gaming has been our coping mechanism. Global statistics show that the gaming industry is at its highest…This is why we partnered with the biggest brands in the market, to make way for the new Liga,” Perez explained.

Perez was referring to the trend report by e-sports analytics and marketing research provider Newzoo called the 2020 Global Games Market Report. The research revealed the most effective market trends that are making an impact on the growth of the gaming industry, as well as the breakdown of the revenue in each segment.

Based on the results, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to achieve a +9.3% year-on-year growth this year alone. This translates to over $78.4B in revenue, which is nearly half of the forecasted global gaming revenue. As of April this year, mobile gaming platforms retained the highest YoY growth rate compared to other segments.

Liga Adarna was launched in 2019 with a registration fee of P500, which is has now been waived. By backing Liga Adarna and similar gaming tournaments like the MPL Pro League, Smart Communications aims to support the affected communities in the country, promote women in gaming, and highlight its Giga Games 99 promo.