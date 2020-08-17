IBPAP appoints lawyer as new executive director

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the umbrella organization of the local outsourcing industry, recently announced the appointment of lawyer Luis Enrico “Ricky” E. Salvador as executive director for external affairs and investor relations.

In this role, Salvador will be leading and directing the group’s efforts in building and strengthening relations with partners in the industry, enabling sectors, and partner associations.

As a representative of the industry, he will be working closely with the executive and legislative branches of the government on developing growth strategies, addressing social concerns, and driving investor interest. He will also be expanding and implementing membership initiatives to encourage more partnerships and create a more collaborative IT-BPM ecosystem.

His experience as a corporate lawyer spans over 20 years and cuts across multiple sectors. He has held various leadership positions in a number of associations similar to IBPAP, including the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Inc. (PCFMI) and the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA). He was also part of the Infant Pediatric Nutrition Association of the Philippines (IPNAP).

A seasoned legal professional, Salvador began his career at the Roco Buñag Kapunan & Migallos Law Office as an associate lawyer before moving on to become corporate counsel under the legal and corporate affairs division of Jollibee Foods Corporation. He also held the position of corporate affairs manager at Fonterra Brands and director of regulatory affairs at Mead Johnson Nutrition (Philippines), Inc.

Prior to joining IBPAP, he was the regulatory and policy director of Reckitt Benckiser (RB Health) Philippines where he helped shape the regulatory environment for an extensive portfolio of brands in what is considered as one of the most complex markets in the world for hygiene, health, and nutrition.

Salvador graduated with a Business Management degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and got his law degree from the University of the Philippines College of Law.

“We are very excited to welcome Atty. Salvador onboard,” said Rey E. Untal, president and CEO of IBPAP. “I personally look forward to seeing him work alongside the stalwarts of the Philippine IT-BPM industry and offer a fresh perspective on matters of investor relations and policy. With his wealth of expertise and unceasing dedication, I am confident in his ability to facilitate the sustained growth of the sector.”