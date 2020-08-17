Pinoys spend more on mobile, home broadband when OTT is bundled: survey

A new survey has revealed that Filipino subscribers of carrier-bundled over-the-top (OTT) media services spend more when the offerings are bundled as part of a mobile or home broadband package.
According to the survey, the same consumers are also among the most likely to remain loyal if provided with the right media offer. The poll was done shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The survey also found that Filipinos are some of the most avid users of OTT media services, concluding that the percentage of people subscribing to paid OTT services would grow dramatically if they were made more affordable and accessible through bundling and innovative pricing models.
Conducted by analyst firm Ovum on behalf of communications software company Amdocs, the study surveyed more than 4,000 consumers in five emerging and developed countries in the Asia Pacific, with over 20 percent of the respondents coming from the Philippines. Other countries surveyed are India, Thailand, Australia and Singapore. The research also included qualitative conversations with 13 communications service providers and 12 OTT media players in the region.
“The OTT streaming market in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, is heating up, with the Tencent and IQiyi faceoff against Netflix and Disney adding further intensity,” said Guillermo Escofet, principal analyst at Ovum.
“With Covid-19 slowing down the economy and negatively impacting incomes, however, carrier-bundled services offer the best opportunity for OTT players to grow their market. We believe that if service providers can quickly innovate with their pricing models and rapidly add more OTT partners to their tariff bundles, they will come out as clear winners.”
Key findings in the Philippines:
“Filipinos are some of the most avid consumers of OTT streaming services,” said Jeff Sakkal, head of Asia Pacific business at Amdocs. “As our research shows, the right bundle offered at the right price can help service providers not only win more customers but also grow revenue. But to achieve this, they must address OTT partner onboarding and integration challenges and rapidly scale and devise new pricing models for different user segments – all while ensuring a frictionless end-user experience for successful OTT monetization.”