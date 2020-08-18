ABS-CBN News hits 10M subscribers on YouTube

After being denied of a congressional franchise, ABS-CBN is solidifying its digital transformation with ABS-CBN News now reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

Now on its tenth year on the video-sharing platform, ABS-CBN News is the most subscribed Filipino news channel with news programs such as “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight,” select shows of TeleRadyo and ABS-CBN Current Affairs, and explainer videos from its digital brand NXT.

With six billion lifetime views, ABS-CBN News also ranks number five in terms of YouTube views from Philippine-based viewers as of August 4, according to the analytics firm Social Blade.

It also has over 18 million likes and 20 million followers on Facebook, seven million followers on Twitter, and 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where news updates and links to news sites news.abs-cbn.com and patrol.ph are posted.

Aside from YouTube, “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight” can also be viewed online on the ABS-CBN News Facebook page and iWant, and on cable on ANC, TeleRadyo, and Kapamilya Channel.