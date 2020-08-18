Shift to remote working pushes digital transformation of PH firms

Companies the world over – across all industries and sizes – now consider the Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest single factor that disrupted their business and caused operational and economic challenges.

Many industries suspended work and imposed a work-from-home scheme or skeleton force for business continuity. Only a few companies developed a business contingency plan because of this unforeseen health crisis.

Moreover, not all of them were able to quickly adjust to a digital workspace strategy, workforce, and business process restructuring. It made companies realized how ill-equipped they were about business continuity in this time of uncertainty.

From a technology standpoint, the technologies needed to support work-from-home, telecommuting, virtual meetings, remote videoconferencing, online business workflow and other collaboration tools are already mature and available.

Using these technologies allow companies to be more flexible and adaptive when disruption occurs, without fretting too much on business operations and distributed work, as well as continued collaboration between employees and their customers.

Digital transformation is a way to open new possibilities for companies to meet the current demands and allow them to remain functional. However, it can be quite complex and challenging for businesses as leaders must strategize and restructure their business operations and workforce.

While workforce or business operations vary by industry and business maturity, the adoption of remote work during the pandemic became the most challenging and crucial adjustment for business leaders to attend to.

Some companies stopped their operations, while others adopted a skeleton workforce or a work-from-home policy to continue their services. One of these firm is AMTI, one of the biggest and most diversified ICT companies in the Philippines.

With the leadership of Allyxon Cua, AMTI’s president, its early venture on digital transformation prepared the company for massive shift in remote working. Its digital workspace or workforce transformation initiative is already in full swing and working like a well-oiled machine.

AMTI managed to operate business-as-usual by implementing work-from-home arrangements to keep its workforce safe and continue delivering services to partners and customers.

Even before the crisis, AMTI carried several exclusive discovery sessions and collaborative consulting services to local companies and their top executives on digital transformation.

Now that the pandemic accelerated the need for digital transformation, AMTI is now on a mission to educate companies on what digital transformation can do for their business.

“This is no longer about money, but it’s a corporate mission of AMTI to share this knowledge to everyone,” said Cua.